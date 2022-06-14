World Blood Donor Day 2022: Why blood donation is significant during the times of COVID pandemic?

World Blood Donor Day 2022 theme WHO: World Blood Donor Day is observed every year on June 14 to raise awareness about the significance of blood donation. World Blood Donor Day 2022 highlights the fact that the range of applications is far greater than most people realize. Blood donation has been a crucial cornerstone that has helped the world several times, from plasma therapies to research to emergencies.

World Blood Donor Day 2022 serves as a call to action for the governments and the national health authorities for allocating sufficient resources to increase the collection of blood from the unpaid volunteers. The slogan of World Blood Donor Day 2022 is ‘Donating Blood is an act of solidarity. Join the efforts and save lives.”

Read more on why blood donation is significant in the times of the COVID pandemic and the issue must be discussed on World Blood Donor Day 2022.

World Blood Donor Day 2022 Date

World Blood Donor Day 2022

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on June 14 which is the birth anniversary of Nobel Prize winner and scientist Karl Landsteiner who is credited for the discovery of various blood groups and for finding the ABO Blood Group System.

Before blood groups were detected by Karl Landsteiner, blood transfusions used to happen without knowing the various blood groups. The breakthrough also made Karl Landsteiner win the Nobel Prize in 1930.

World Blood Donor Day 2022: Why blood donation is significant during COVID pandemic?

Blood donation has always been an integral part of the functioning of the healthcare system, however, in a post-COVID world, its significance has also increased. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), a country needs 1 percent of its population in blood units. Notably, India did not fulfill the criteria even before the COVID outbreak.

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced in March 2020, a sharp drop in the number of units of blood collected and the number of blood camps was observed, most likely because of people trying to avoid the crowded hospitals at the time of the pandemic.

World Blood Donor Day 2022 sheds light on the fact that despite COVID pandemic, blood donation is needed in India to help people with anaemia, thalassemia, and blood cancers among other conditions. Voluntary blood donation must be encouraged to help people in the crucial times when the world is already fighting the deadly virus.

World Blood Donor Day 2022: Key Objectives

1. Acknowledging Blood Donors all over the world for creating public awareness.

2. Highlighting the significance of blood donation all over the year to achieve timely access to safe blood transfusion.

3. To raise awareness for the investment and support from governments for building a national blood system.

4. Discussing stories of people whose lives have been saved through blood donation as a way of motivating people for blood donation.