Chess Puzzles #3: Checkmate In 1 Move, Black To Play

Checkmate in 1 move chess puzzles every player must solve! Whether you are a skilled professional or an amateur player, a chess puzzle is a favourite of all chess lovers. Take your chess skills to another level. Play free chess puzzle daily on Jagran Josh to challenge your mind and develop strategic thinking skills.

Chess puzzles help you to test your tactical skills and push your limits. The more you solve checkmate in 1 move puzzles, the more you master the skill to beat your opponent’s king. No matter if you are a beginner or a seasoned chess player, try your hand on our checkmate puzzles online.

There are several scientific findings that prove that playing chess can help increase your intelligence, analytical skills, logical and critical thinking. Chess game is a great source of boosting a child’s intelligence.

Chess Puzzle #3: Checkmate In 1 Move, Black To Play

The above chess board shows the positions of all the remaining pieces in a chess game. In this chess puzzle, black is to move and checkmate white in just 1 move. The white king is sitting in g1 square, how will you checkmate?

Can you find that ONE winning move?

You are highly strategic and intelligent if you know which is that one black piece that you must move to checkmate white king. Focus hard and think to decide your winning move.

SHARE the chess checkmate puzzle with chess champions. Challenge them to checkmate white in 1 move.

Did you find the winning move?

Check below the solution of the chess puzzle.

Chess Puzzles Solutions

Bravo! If you found the winning move to checkmate white in 1 move. However, if you are still looking for the ONE move to win the chess game, we have shared the chess puzzle answer below.

Answer: Move the black queen from c7 to h2 square. Checkmate in 1 move!

Did you enjoy the chess puzzle?

