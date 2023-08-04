Only 1% Highly Observational People Can Spot 3 Pandas Without Sunglasses!

Puzzle IQ Test: This viral panda puzzle is asking to spot 3 pandas without sunglasses among the swarm of pandas in this picture. You will get 20 seconds to spot them. This puzzle claims to test your visual acuity and observation skills. Take this puzzle challenge to test your IQ levels.

Can you spot 3 pandas that are not wearing sunglasses in this puzzle image within 20 seconds? At first glance, it looks like a simple puzzle in which all the pandas are wearing sunglasses. However, if you look closely you will notice there are three pandas without sunglasses.

Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Spot 3 Pandas Without Sunglasses Within 20 Seconds?

Three pandas are not wearing sunglasses in this picture by Gergely Dudás. Can you spot them all?

Puzzles like this one require to observe closely and patiently however still manage to solve it within the time challenge. Are you ready to put your visual powers to test and prove you are a puzzle master?

Your time starts now! Find three pandas without sunglasses within 20 seconds!

Did you find all the 3 pandas who are not wearing sunglasses?

Do not fret, we have provided the solution below.

Hidden Animals Puzzle Answers

Bravo! If you spotted all the three pandas without sunglasses within 20 seconds. However, if you are still looking for them, we have shared the solution below highlighting where these three pandas are in the image.

Did you enjoy the puzzle?

Check out tricky picture puzzles on Jagran Josh that test your IQ, attention to detail, concentration and brain power.

