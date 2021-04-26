Academy Awards 2021: Highlights and the complete list of winners

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, are the most coveted and prestigious awards in the entertainment industry across the globe. They are presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and the winners of various categories are awarded a copy of a golden statuette as a trophy, officially known as 'the Academy Award of Merit'.

The 93rd Academy Awards or Oscars 2021, held on 25 April 2021, honoured the best films of 2020 and early 2021. For the first time in history, the awards were held virtually and in-person at Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U. S. due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations were announced on 15 March 2021 but the event was held two months later than originally planned (28 February 2021).

Since the 6th Academy Awards, it was for the first time that the films released in two different calendar years were eligible for award consideration in a single ceremony. Also, this was for the fourth time that the Academy Awards were postponed.

Highlights:

1- Nomadland won three Oscars, including Best Picture.

2- Anthony Hopkins (aged 83) became the oldest Best Actor winner for The Father.

3- Frances McDormand became the seventh person to win a third acting Oscar for her Best Actress win for Nomadland.

4- Chloé Zhao become the first woman of colour to be awarded best director for Nomadland, and the second woman after Kathryn Bigelow.

5- Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award was presented to Tyler Perry (for his philanthropic and charitable endeavours in recent years), and Motion Picture and Television Fund (for the emotional and financial relief services it provides to the members of the entertainment industry)

6- The annual Governors Awards were cancelled by the Academy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the winners were incorporated into the Oscar ceremony. For the first time, there were no official winners of the Academy Honorary Award.

93rd Academy Awards: Complete list of winners

Categories Winners Actor in a Leading Role Anthony Hopkins (The Father) Actor in a Supporting Role Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) Actress in a Leading Role Frances McDormand (Nomadland) Actress in a Supporting Role Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari) Animated Feature Film Soul (Peter Docter and Dana Murray) Cinematography Mank (Erik Messerschmidt) Costume Design Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Ann Roth) Directing Nomadland (Chloe Zhao) Documentary (Feature) My Octopus Teacher (Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster) Documentary (Short Subject) Colette (Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard) Film Editing Sound of Metal (Mikkel E. G. Nielsen) International Feature Film Another Round (Denmark) Makeup and Hairstyling Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson) Music (Original Score) Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste) Music (Original Song) Fight For You (from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas) Best Picture Nomadland (Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers) Production Design Mank (Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale) Short Film (Animated) If Anything Happens I Love You (Will McCormack and Michael Govier) Short Film (Live Action) Two Distant Strangers (Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe) Sound Sound Of Metal (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh) Visual Effects Tenet (Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher) Writing (Adapted Screenplay) The Father (Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller) Writing (Original Screenplay) Promising Young Woman (Written by Emerald Fennell)

In-Memorium Segment

The 93rd Academy Awards paid tribute to the below-mentioned personalities in its In-Memorium Segment.

Cicely Tyson (Actress) Ian Holm (Actor) Max von Sydow (Actor) Cloris Leachman (Actress) Yaphet Kotto (Actor) Joel Schumacher (Director) Bertrand Tavernier (Director) Jean-Claude Carrière (Writer, Director) Olivia de Havilland (Actress) Irrfan Khan (Actor) Michael Apted (Director, Producer) Paula Kelly (Actress) Christopher Plummer (Actor) Allen Daviau (Cinematographer) George Segal (Actor) Wilford Brimley (Actor) Thomas Jefferson Byrd (Actor) Marge Champion (Actress, Dancer, Choreographer) Ron Cobb (Production Designer, Concept Artist) Shirley Knight (Actress) José Luis Diaz (Sound Editor) Kelly Preston (Actress) Rhonda Fleming (Actress) Kelly Asbury (Director, Writer, Animator) Fred Willard (Actor) Hal Holbrook (Actor) Kurt Luedtke (Writer) Linda Manz (Actress) Michael Chapman (Cinematographer, Director) Martin Cohen (Producer) Kim Ki-Duk (Director, Writer) Helen McCrory (Actress) Ennio Morricone (Composer) Thomas Pollock (Executive) Carl Reiner (Actor, Writer, Director, Producer) Larry McMurtry (Writer) Lynn Shelton (Director) Earl Cameron (Actor) Alan Parker (Director, Writer) Mike Fenton (Casting Director) Edward S. Feldman (Producer) Lynn Stalmaster (Casting Director) Nanci Ryder (Publicist) Sumner Redstone (Executive) Remy Julienne (Stunt Performer) Stuart Cornfeld (Producer) Ronald L. Schwary (Producer) Jonathan Oppenheim (Film Editor) Al Kasha (Composer) Charles Gordon (Producer) Brian Dennehy (Actor) Charles Gregory Ross (Hairstylist) Alberto Grimaldi (Producer) Johnny Mandel (Composer) Brenda Banks (Animator) George Gibbs (Special Effects) Haim Shtrum (Studio Musician) Lennie Niehaus (Composer) Leslie Pope (Set Decorator) Joan Micklin Silver (Director, Writer) Roberta Hodes (Script Supervisor, Writer) Ken Muggleston (Set Decorator) Diana Rigg (Actress) Leon Gast (Documentarian) Anthony Powell (Costume Designer) Chuck Bail (Stunt Performer) Bhanu Athaiya (Costume Designer) Colleen Callaghan (Hairstylist) Peter Lamont (Production Designer) David Giler (Writer, Producer) Norman Newberry (Art Director) Zhang Zhao (Executive, Producer) Conchata Ferrell (Actress) Alan Robert Murray (Sound Editor) Andrew Jack (Dialect Coach) Jonas Gwangwa (Composer) Marvin Westmore (Makeup Artist) Pembroke Herring (Film Editor) Linda Gurasich (Hairstylist) Michel Piccoli (Actor) William Bernstein (Executive) Cis Corman (Casting Director, Producer) Michael Wolf Snyder (Production Sound Mixer) Ja'Net DuBois (Actress) Les Fresholtz ( Re-recording Mixer) Jerry Stiller (Actor) DMX ( Songwriter, Actor, Producer) Giuseppe Rotunno (Cinematographer) Else Blangsted (Music Editor) Ronald Harwood (Writer) Masato Hara (Producer) Robert C. Jones ( Film Editor, Writer) Walter Bernstein (Writer, Producer) Sean Connery (Actor) Chadwick Boseman (Actor)

This was the complete list of winners for Oscars 2021. The students appearing in various competitive examinations are advised to go through the list thoroughly.

