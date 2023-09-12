Chambal Riverfront Prepared in Kota: All You Need to Know

The world's first heritage Chambal Riverfront has been prepared in Kota, Rajasthan. The project has been developed at a cost of Rs 1200 crores.

The riverfront is spread over 6 km and is equipped with a number of facilities, including a walking track, a cycling track, a children's park, a food court, a water sports complex, and a museum. It is also equipped with a lighting system that will illuminate the riverfront at night.

The riverfront is expected to boost tourism in Kota and provide a new recreational space for the people of the city. It is also expected to attract foreign tourists to the state.

The project has been developed by the Kota Municipal Corporation in collaboration with the Rajasthan Tourism Department.

The Chambal Riverfront is one of the several projects that the state government has undertaken to develop Kota as a tourist destination. Other projects include the development of a world-class airport in Kota and the construction of a new railway station.

The state government is also planning to develop a number of other tourist destinations in Rajasthan, including the Thar Desert, the Pushkar Camel Fair, and the forts of Jaisalmer and Jodhpur.

The development of tourist destinations is expected to boost the economy of Rajasthan and create new jobs. It is also expected to attract foreign tourists to the state.

The World's First Heritage Chambal Riverfront is a major landmark in Kota and is expected to become a popular tourist destination. The project is a testament to the commitment of the state government to develop Kota as a major tourist destination.