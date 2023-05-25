Explained: What is Sengol? Know its History and Significance

Recently while addressing the media, Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah announced that a golden sceptre which is known as “Sengol” will be established in the new Parliament building on May 28. Here are all the details you need to know.\

The ‘Sengol’, represents the values of fair and equitable governance.



It will shine near the Lok Sabha Speaker's podium as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal, an era that will witness the new India taking its rightful place in the world.#SengolAtNewParliament pic.twitter.com/4BCMkLZ3fm — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 24, 2023

What is Sengol?

Sengol comes from a Tamil word “Semmai” which means righteousness.

It is a sceptre made of gold and silver and is decorated with many precious stones. The Sengol is 5 feet long and carries a golden orb at the top. The orb has a carving of Nandi, the bull that is precious to Lord Shiva.

The Sengol is a powerful symbol of the Chola Kings authority and their commitment to justice.

The Press Information Bureau states “It is blessed by the high priests of a leading Dharmic Mutt in Tamil Nadu. The Nandi, with its unyielding gaze as the beholder of “Nyaya”, is hand-carved at the top.”

What is the Significance of Sengol?

Sengol is considered to be the symbol of justice, transfer of power, and good governance. It was presented to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947. This was marked as the transfer of power from the British Government to India.

On 28 May, after a gap of more than 75 years, the very same Sengol will be signified as the transfer of power symbol.

The sceptre is a reminder of India’s rich history and the culture. It originated from the Chola dynasty which was one of the most important and powerful dynasties in the history of India.

Home Minister Amit Shah states, “Even after 75 years of independence, most of the people in India are not aware of this event in which India's transfer of power took place through handing over of Sengol to Pt Jawaharlal Nehru.

“It was a special occasion on the night of August 14, 1947, celebrating India's independence. On this night Jawaharlal Nehru received the 'Sengol' from the Adheenams (Priests) of the ThiruvaduthuraiAdheenam (Mutt) in Tamil Nadu, who had specially arrived for the occasion.

“It was precisely the moment in which power was transferred by the British into the hands of Indians. What we are celebrating as independence is actually marked by the very moment of handing over the 'Sengol'.”

When will the Government Establish Sengol?

The Sengol is currently kept at the Nehru Gallery of the Allahabad Museum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to adopt it as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal according to the Press Information Bureau.

The Sengol will be placed in the new Parliament Building in Delhi on May 28, 2023, and it will have the same ceremony with 20 Adheenam (priests) who will vest the Prime Minister with the Sengol. Moreover, the priest associated with the development of Sengol will also be available for the ceremony.

Amit Shah states “All 20 Adheenam presidents will also be present on this auspicious occasion to shower their blessings in reminiscence of this sacred ritual. I express my gratitude to them.

“I am glad that 96-year-old Shri WummidiBangaruChettyji, associated with its construction, will also participate in this sacred ceremony. I express my gratitude to him.”

The new placement of the Sengol in the Parliament is a significant event that has the potential to motivate, unite and inspire the people of India. The Sengol is a symbol of India's independence and its journey to democracy. By placing the Sengol in the Parliament House, the government is sending a message that India is a sovereign nation that is committed to democracy.