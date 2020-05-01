Anushka Sharma Biography: Early Life, Family, Education and Film Career

Anushka Sharma is a Bollywood actress and producer. She is amongst the highest-paid actress and has received many awards for her acting. She is also the brand ambassador of several brands and has her own clothing line for women which is known as Nush. She has also made her presence in Forbes Magazine.

Birth May 1, 1988; Ayodhya, U.P. Age 32 years Occupation Indian Film Producer and Actress Husband Virat Kohli Height 5'6'' (1.68 m ) Net Worth 15 Million USD

Anushka Sharma: Early Life

Anushka Sharma was born on May 1, 1988, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh to Kumar Sharma and Ashima Sharma. Anushka's father is a colonel (retd.) and her mother is a housewife. Anushka's elder brother Karnesh Sharma served in Merchant Navy and now is a film producer.

Anushka Sharma completed her schooling from Army School, Bangalore and has pursued Bachelor of Arts (B.A) from Mount Carmel College, Bangalore. Anushka Sharma is a Master of Arts in Economics.

Anushka Sharma wanted to be a model or journalist and not an actor. Anushka moved to Mumbai after completed her graduation and enrolled herself at the Elite Model Management, and was groomed by the style consultant Prasad Bidapa.

In 2017, Anushka made her modelling debut for the designer Wendell Rodricks's Les Vamps Show at Lakme Fashion Week and was picked by him to be the finale model at the Spring Summer 2007 Collection. Since her modelling debut at Lakme Fashion Week, Anushka did several campaigns for brands like n she has done campaigns for the brands' Silk & Shine, Whisper, Nathella Jewelry and Fiat Palio, etc. Anushka Sharma alongside her modelling career joined an acting school and started giving auditions for films.

Anushka Sharma: Film Carrer

In 2008, Anushka Sharma made her acting debut with the movie 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. For her screen test, she refused to do an impromptu one and took a day to prepare herself. Later on, she was signed for three films under Yash Raj Films banner. In the movie, she played the role of a young bride of a middle-aged man (the role Shah Rukh Khan was playing). The film was hit on the box office and was the second-highest-grossing movie of 2008.

In 2010, Anushka Sharma appeared in the movie 'Badmash Company' alongside Shahid Kapoor, Vir Das and Meiyang Chang. The movie received mixed reviews. The same year, Anushka Sharma was seen in the movie 'Band Baaja Baaraat' alongside Ranveer Singh where she played the role of a middle-class Punjabi girl who starts her own wedding planning business. The movie received positive reviews and proved to be a sleeper hit. With 'Band Baaja Baaraat', Anushka's three-film contract under Yash Raj Films banner was complete.

In 2011, Anushka Sharma was seen in the movie 'Patiala House' alongside Akshay Kumar where she played the role of the love interest of a budding cricketer (played by Akshay Kumar). The same year, Anushka Sharma was seen in the movie 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' with co-star Ranveer Singh. She played the role of a salesgirl who was hired to outwit a conman (played by Ranveer Singh) but ends up loving him. The film got mixed reviews and was a moderate success at the box office.

In 2012, Anushka Sharma appeared in the swan song of the movie 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, marking her fifth collaboration under Yash Raj Films banner. The movie was the third highest-grossing movie of 2012.

In 2013, Anushka Sharma appeared in the movie 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' alongside Pankaj Kapur, Imran Khan and Shabana Azmi, which was a political satire. Anushka played the role of a strong-headed girl who falls in love with another man despite being engaged. The film received mixed reviews and was a flop at the box office.

In 2014, Anushka Sharma appeared in the movie 'PK' alongside Aamir Khan, which was a religious satire. Anushka played the role of a TV journalist in the movie and befriends an alien. The movie proved to be a blockbuster and was the then highest-grossing movie of Bollywood with a collection 98 Million USD.

In 2015, Anushka Sharma enacted in the movie 'Bombay Velvet' which is based on the Gyan Prakash's book 'Mumbai Fables'. Anushka was seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar and played the role of a jazz Singer. However, the film proved to be a flop at the box office. The same year, Anushka Sharma acted in the movie 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and was seen opposite Ranveer Singh. She played the role of a dancer in the movie.

