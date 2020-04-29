Irrfan Khan Biography: Early Life, Death, Family, Education and Acting Career

Actor Irrfan Khan was an Indian film actor, majorly known for his work in Hindi cinema (Bollywood). He has also worked in British films and Hollywood. In his career of nearly 30 years, Irrfan received many awards-- National Film Award and Filmfare Awards in four categories. He is referred to as one of the finest actors that Indian cinema has produced.

Irrfan Khan: Early Life, Family and Education

Irrfan Khan was born as Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan on January 7, 1966, in Jaipur, Rajasthan to a Muslim Pashtun family. Irrfan Khan's mother Begum Khan hailed from the Tonk Hakim family and his father Late Jagiradar Khan was from Khajuriya village near the Tonk district. Irrfan Khan's father ran a tire business and his mother was a housewife. Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020, at the age of 54 years due to colon infection.

Irrfan Khan was a skilled cricketer and was selected for CK Nayudu Tournament-- a stepping stone to First-Class cricket for under 23 players. However, he did not turn up for the tournament owing to lack of funds.

In 1984, Irrfan Khan was doing his Master of Arts degree when he got a scholarship to study at National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi.

Irrfan Khan married Sutapa Sikdar (a Hindu Brahmin) in 1995. The couple has two sons: Ayaan Khan and Babil Khan. Sutapa is an Indian Film Producer, Dialogue Writer and Screenplay Writer. She is a part of many famous movies-- Khamoshi: The Musical (Dialogue Writer, 1996), Supari (Dialogue Writer, 2003), Kahaani (Dialogue Writer, 2003), Madaari (Producer, 2016), Qarib Qarib Singlle (Producer, 2017).

Irrfan Khan: Acting Career

Irrfan Khan enacted in various television series-- Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Sara Jahan Hamara, Banegi Apni Baat, Chandrakanta, Shrikant (Doordarshan), AnooGoonj, etc. Irrfan acted as the main villain in 'Darr' series which aired on Star Plus. In another television series, Irrfan played as a revolutionary Urdu poet and Marxist political activist of India Makhdoom Mohiuddin.

He also played the role of an office accountant who, after being insulted by his female boss, took revenge. In one of his television series, Irrfan Khan performed the role of a thug who lands in court.

In the year 1998, Irrfan Khan made his Bollywood debut with 'Salaam Bombay.' In the 1990s, he acted in critically acclaimed films-- Ek Doctor Ki Maut, Such a Long Journey, etc. After many television series and unsuccessful films, Irrfan Khan was casted for the lead role in 'The Warrior' by the London-based director Asif Kapadia. The shoot was completed in 11 weeks on several locations in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. When 'The Warrior' opened in international film festivals in the year 2001, Irrfan Khan became famous.

In 2003-2004, Irrfan Khan acted in a short film 'Road to Ladakh'. After the short film received good reviews at international festivals, Ashwin Kumar made a full-length feature film starring Irrfan Khan. The following year, Irrfan Khan played the title role in 'Maqbool' which was an adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth.

In 2005, Irrfan Khan acted in a lead role with the movie 'Rog'. Many critics praised his performance. A critic wrote, 'Irfaan's eyes speak louder than his words and every time he is in the frame, be it talking to his buddy Manish or arguing with Suhel, he shows his capability as an actor.'

In 2004, Irrfan Khan won the Filmfare Best Villain Award for his film 'Haasil'. In 2007, Irrfan Khan appeared in 'Life in a Metro' which was hit at the box office. He received the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for 'Metro' and 'Namesake'. He has also appeared in the international films-- A Mighty Heart and The Darjeeling Limited.

Even after becoming a known Bollywood actor, Irrfan continued acting in various television series. He also hosted programmes-- Mano Ya Na Mano and Kyaa Kahein. In the year 2008, in id-Identity of the Soul, Irrfan Khan was featured as a narrator.

The turning point came in the year 2008 from the movie Slumdog Millionaire where he played the role of a police inspector. Irrfan Khan and the cast of the movie won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and the film won 8 Oscars. In 2009, Irrfan Khan acted in the film 'Acid Factory'.

After Irrfan Khan expressed that he wants to do more action movies in his career, he was offered similar roles. In the movie 'New York', he played the role of an FBI agent. His film 'Paan Singh Tomar' was based on the real-life athlete turned dacoit and was widely appreciated.

In 2010, he appeared in the third season of HBO series 'In Treatment' where he played as Sunil, who finds it difficult to come to terms with his wife's death and loneliness after moving to New York. Irrfan Khan also played the adult version of Piscine 'Pi'Molitor Patel in the movie 'Life of Pie'. The film became a huge success worldwide.

In 2013, Irrfan Khan appeared in the movie 'The Lunchbox' which won the Grand Rail d'Or at Cannes Film Festival and received a BAFTA nomination.

In 2014, Irrfan appeared in 'Gunday' and made guest appearances in several movies-- The Xpose and Haider. In 2015, Khan appeared in a lead role in the film 'Piku' with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He also co-starred in the film 'Jurassic World' the following year. Irrfan also appeared in 'Talvar', 'Jazbaa' alongside Aishwarya Rai, 'Inferno' alongside Tom Hanks.

In 2017, Irrfan Khan appeared in 'Hindi Medium' which earned him several accolades including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor of that year. The movie became a sleeper hit in India as well as China, becoming his highest-grossing Hindi release. Khan also appeared in 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' which was an average grosser.

In 2018, Irrfan Khan appeared in 'Karwan' alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar and Kriti Kharbanda. The following year, he also appeared in the movie 'Blackmail' opposite to Kirti Kulhari. Irrfan Khan's last movie before his sudden demise was 'Angrezi Medium'.

Irrfan Khan: Filmography

Salaam Bombay! as letter writer (1988) Ek Doctor Ki Maut as Amulya (1990) The Cloud Door as Irfan (1994) Vaade Iraade as Naresh Tripathi (1994) Private Detective: Two Plus Two Plus One as inspector Khan (1997) Bada Din as Police Inspector (1998) Kasoor as prosecutor Mehta (2001) Gunaah as ACP Digvijay (2002) Supari as baba (2003) Dhund as Ajit Khurana (2003) Footpath as Sheikh (2003) Charas as policemen (2004) Aan: Men at Work as Yusuf Pathan (2004) Chocolate as pipi (2005) Rog as inspector Uday Rathore (2005) Chehraa as Chandrakant Diwan (2005) 7½ Phere as Manoj Joshi (2005) Mr.100% (2006) Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota as Salim Rajabali (2006 The Killer as Vikram Roopchand (2006) Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante Krish Vaidya (2006) The Namesake as Ashoke (2006) Gumnaam (2006) Sainikudu as Pappu Yadav (2006) Telugu film Life In A... Metro as Monty (2007) Apna Asmaan as Ravi Kumar (2007) Aaja Nachle As Farooque (2007) A Mighty Heart As Zeeshan Kazmi, Karachi Police Chief (2007) Tulsi as Suraj (2008) Sunday as Kumar Mangat (2008) Krazzy 4 as Dr Mukherjee (2008) Chamku as Vijayraj Kapur (2008) Dil Kabaddi as Samit (2008) Slumdog Millionaire as a Police inspector (2008) Billu as Billu Vilas Pardesi (2009) New York as Roshan (2009) Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011) as Arun (2011) Life of Pi (2012) as adult Pi Gunday as ACP Satyajeet Sarkar (2014) Piku as Rana Chaudhary (2015) Madaari as Nirmal Kumar (2016) Inferno (2016) Hindi Medium as Raj Batra (2017) Blackmail as Dev Kaushal (2018) Angrezi Medium as Champak Bansal (2020)

Irrfan Khan: List of Awards and Nominations

1- Hasil-- won the Filmfare Awards for the Best Actor in a Negative Role and was nominated for Zee Cine Awards 'Best Performance in a Villainous Role' in 2004.

2- Maqbool-- won the Screen Awards for Best Performance in a Negative Role and was nominated for Zee Cine Awards 'Best Performance in a Villainous Role' in 2004.

3- The Namesake-- won the Alliance of Women Film Journalists for Best Seduction and was nominated for Independent Spirit Award 'Best Supporting Male' and Stardust Awards 'Best Supporting Actor' in 2007.

4- Life in a... Metro-- won the Filmfare Awards, International Indian Film Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Screen Awards for Best Comedian. Irrfan was nominated for Producers Guild Film Awards 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role', International Indian Film Academy Awards 'Best Performance in a Comic Role' and Screen Awards 'Best Supporting Actor' in 2007-2008.

5- Slumdog Millionaire-- Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and Central Ohio Film Critics Association for Best Ensemble in 2008-2009. The movie also won 8 Oscars.

6- Mumbai Meri Jaan-- nominated for International Indian Film Academy Awards 'Best Actor In A Supporting Role' in 2009.

7- He also won GQ (Indian edition) Man of the year award in 2009.

8- New York-- nominated for Producers Guild Film Awards and International Indian Film Academy Awards for the Best Actor In A Supporting Role in 2010.

9- Irrfan Khan won Padma Shri for Arts, International Indian Film Academy Awards for Outstanding Achievement in International Cinema and CNN-IBN Indian of the Year for Entertainment in 2011-2012.

10- 7 Khoon Maaf-- nominated for International Indian Film Academy Awards 'Best Performance in a Negative Role' in 2012.

11- Paan Singh Tomar-- won National Film Awards for Best Actor, Filmfare Awards for Best Actor (Critics), Times of India Film Awards for Best Actor, Institute for Research and Documentation in Social Sciences for Best Male Character and Screen Awards for Best Actor. Irrfan was nominated for Filmfare Awards 'Best Actor', Producers Guild Film Awards 'Best Actor' and Zee Cine Awards 'Best Actor' in 2013.

12- The Lunchbox-- won Asian Film Awards and Dubai International Film Festival for Best Actor, Asia-Pacific Film Festival for Outstanding Achievement Award, Producers Guild Film Awards for Star Verdict Performer of the Year and

Entertainer of the Year. Irrfan Khan was nominated for Screen Awards 'Best Actor', Asia-Pacific Film Festival 'Best Actor' in 2013-14.

13- Qissa-- won Indian International Film Festival of Queensland for Best Actor in 2014.

14- D-Day-- nominated for Zee Cine Awards 'Best Actor' in 2014.

15- Haider-- nominated for Bollywood Hungama Surfers and Producers Guild Film Awards 'Choice Movie Awards 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role' in 2015.

16- Gunday-- nominated for Producers Guild Film Awards 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role' in 2015.

