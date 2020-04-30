Rishi Kapoor Biography: Early Life, Illness, Death, Family and Film Career

Rishi Kapoor was an Indian actor, director and producer. He won many awards for his outstanding performances in Indian cinema. Rishi Kapoor has opposite to his wife Neetu Kapoor in twelve films. Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 after battling with cancer for a year.

Rishi Kapoor: Early Life, Family and Education

Rishi Kapoor was born as Rishi Raj Kapoor in Bombay (now Mumbai) on September 4, 1952, to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor was born in a Punjabi family and was the second son of actor-director Raj Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor was the grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor completed his studies form Campion School, Mumbai and later on did his graduation from Mayo College, Ajmer.

Rishi Kapoor's brothers, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, uncles Prem Nath, Rajendra Nath, Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor are all gems of the Indian cinema. Rishi Kapoor has two sisters-- Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain.

Rishi Kapoor: Personal Life

Rishi dated actress Yasmin in his teenage days and broke up with her. As an adult, Rishi Kapoor fell in love with his co-actress Neetu Singh during the shoot of 'Bobby' and dated her alongside with other actresses. Rishi Kapoor also dated actress Dimple Kapadia but after his father's denial ended his relationship with her. Rishi Kapoor married his 15-time co-star Neetu Singh on January 22, 1980. The couple has two children-- actor Ranbir Kapoor and designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Rishi Kapoor is the nephew of actors Shashi Kapoor, Jennifer Kendal, Shammi Kapoor, director Vijay Kapoor, Subbiraj, Prem Nath, Vicky Kapoor and Bina Rai. He is the brother-in-law of actress Babita Kapoor and paternal uncle of actresses Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor is the cousin of actor Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor, Prem Kishen, Jatin Sial, Sanjana Kapoor, Salma Agha and Monty Nath. Rishi Kapoor is the son-in-law of actress Rajee Singh.

Rishi Kapoor: Illness and Death

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer. He went to New York for his treatment and returned after a year in 2019.

On April 29, 2020, Rishi Kapoor was having difficulty in breathing and was rushed to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. He died on April 30, 2020, after a reported cancer relapse at the age of 67.

Rishi Kapoor: Acting Carrer

Rishi Kapoor's first-ever movie role was in his father's film Shree 420. Rishi can be seen walking with two other children through the rain in 'Pyaar Hua, Iqraar Hua' song of Shree 420.

In 1970, Rishi Kapoor made a debut from his father Raj Kapoor's film 'Mera Naam Joker' where he plays the childhood role of his own father. In 1973, he had his first lead role opposite to Dimple Kapadia in the film 'Bobby' and became an instant hit among the youngsters.

From 1974-1997, Rishi Kapoor did films with solo leads and only 11 films did well on the box office while other 40 films were a flop. The 11 hit films were-- Bobby, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Sargam, Karz, Prem Rog, Nagina, Honeymoon, Banjaran, Heena and Bol Radha Bol.

From 1974-1981, Rishi Kapoor paired with his future wife Neetu Kapoor, but the pair didn't create magic. Only multi-starter movies with Neetu Kapoor were hit--Khel Khel Mein, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony,Pati Patni Aur Woh, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein. The movies where Rishi Kapoor was in a lead role with Neetu Kapoor were flop-- Zehreela Insaan, Zinda Dil, Doosara Aadmi, Anjane Mein, Jhoota Kahin Ka, Dhan Daulat.

From 1977-1994, Rishi Kapoor was offered the roles of younger brothers in multi-starer films. From 1976-2000, Rishi Kapoor acted in 41 multi-starer films and was cast as the second or the third lead hero. Out of these, 25 films were hit and 16 were a flop at the box office.

In the 90s, Rishi Kapoor's film Deewana, Damini and Eena Meena Dika were successful. Kapoor got plum lead hero roles a few times in two-lead hero films-- Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin, Badalte Roshtey, Aap Ke Deewane, Saagar then in the '90s with Chandni, Deewana(1992), Damini(1993) and Gurudev (1994).

In 1999, Rishi Kapoor directed the film 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen'. In 2000, he did his last romantic lead in the film 'Karobaar: The Business of Love' which was a flop. After his several box office flops as the lead role, Rishi Kapoor did supporting roles in the 2000s.

Rishi Kapoor also acted in the British films-- Don't Stop Dreaming and Sambar Salsa. In 2010, Kapoor paired with Neetu Kapoor in the film 'Do Dooni Chaar'. He also acted in a film Chintu Ji where he plays himself.

In 2012, Rishi Kapoor appeared in Agneepath as a villain and in multi-starer Housefull with his brother Randhir Kapoor for the first time.