Math riddles are not for everyone. They need a great deal of critical and analytical thinking and are difficult, intriguing, and thought-provoking. They might first seem difficult, but once you figure them out, the satisfaction is unequalled. Math puzzles are available to individuals of all ages, kids and adults alike.

This math riddle will put your logical thinking and reasoning skills to test.

Are you ready to solve it?

Beware! This Math Riddle Will Make Your Brain Hurt

Look at the riddle posted below.

Source: Reader’s Digest

You can see the binary representation for numbers from 1 to 7.

You have to find the binary number representation of 12, or in other words, how many zeros and ones will equal to 12 in this riddle.

Find this too easy?

Fine, let's turn this into a challenge.

Set a timer to 10 seconds and try to find the answer within the allotted time.

Good luck!

Math Riddle Answers

Still, we are going to reveal the answer so you can cross-check your answer.

Still, we are going to reveal the answer so you can cross-check your answer.

if you somehow deduced the answer to be a five digits number, you did it incorrectly.

Source: Reader’s Digest

What you have to do is go through every possible combination of ones and zeros, starting with the lowest and working your way up to the highest.

However, the digit to the left of the highest spot will always be zero but that will change when you get a four-digit number.

Since the question clearly shows the numbers up to 111 and asks you to represent 12, you should proceed through the next largest numbers of zeros and ones.

In this case, 8=1000, 9= 1001, 10= 1010, 11= 1011.

Hence, 12= 1100.

We hope that you had fun with this math riddle.

