Math riddles are not for everyone. They need a great deal of critical and analytical thinking and are difficult, intriguing, and thought-provoking. They might first seem difficult, but once you figure them out, the satisfaction is unequaled. Math puzzles are available to individuals of all ages, kids and adults alike.

This math riddle will put your logical-thinking and reasoning skills to test.

Are you ready to solve it?

Math Riddle: Can You Solve This Reasoning Series?

There are 3 riddles presented to you.

You have to find the missing number(s) in all of the three riddles. Challenge yourself and set a timer to 7 seconds and try to find the answers to these riddles within the allotted time.

Best of luck!

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Math Riddle #3

Math Riddle Answers

You must have figured out the answers by now. Still, we are going to reveal the answers so you can cross-check your answers.

Math Riddle #1

Math Riddle #2

Math Riddle #3

We hope that you had fun with this math riddle.

Also try: Math Riddles: Solve this Circle, Triangle, Star, Square riddle, Test Your IQ

Math Riddle: Can You Find The Value Of Each Circle In This Viral Math Riddle.

Math Riddle: Can you solve this quantitative puzzle within 10 seconds?