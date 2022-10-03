Math Riddle: Can You Find The Value Of Each Circle In This Viral Math Riddle.

Math riddles are not to everyone's taste. They need a great deal of critical and analytical thinking and are difficult, intriguing, and thought-provoking. They might seem difficult at first, but once you figure them out, the satisfaction you get is beyond gratifying. Math puzzles are available to individuals of all ages, kids and adults alike.

This math riddle will put your logical thinking and arithmetic skills to the test.

Are you ready to solve it?

Math Riddle: Can You Find The Value Of Each Circle

Can you figure out this puzzle? Make this a little more difficult if you think this is simple. Set a timer. Try to find a solution within the allotted time.

The answers are given right below.

But do not scroll right ahead to the answers.

This math riddle is to test you and your knowledge. So, try to solve it by yourself first before scrolling down.

Good Luck!

Math Riddle Answers

We believe that you must have solved this riddle by now. But, just to be on the safe side, we are going to reveal the answers so you can check your calculations.

Let the value of the red circle be x, the blue circle be y, and the circle balloon be z.

So, according to the equations,

x+y= 10

z+z= 8

y+z= 5

Now,

z+z= 8

=> 2z=8

=> z= 8÷2

Therefore, z=4

Now, substituting the value of z in the third equation, i.e., y+z= 5

=> y+4=5

=>y=5-4

Therefore, y=1

Substituting the value of y in the first equation.

x+y=10

=>x+1=10

=>x=10-1

Therefore, x=9

Hence, x=9, y=4, z=1

We sincerely hope that you had fun with this math puzzle.

