Only the eagle-eyed can spot the second fisherman by the river in 8 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that occur when our brain senses something other than reality. They can deceive us into believing that something isn't actually there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

People used to refer to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or bad spirits. Later, scientists realised that our brains play tricks on us, and it's all due to varied perspectives. Simple forms such as triangles, circles, squares, and rectangles are frequently used to generate optical illusion images. To produce the appearance, these forms are then assembled in various ways.

The idea is to discover what isn't truly there or what is hidden in plain sight. Are you up for a difficult task that will blow your mind? Let's get started!

Optical Illusion - Spot the second fisherman

Take a look at the optical illusion picture puzzle below;

Source: Pinterest

In the image above, you can an angler sitting by the river, underneath a tree, and fishing. If you look at this fishing rod, you will notice the small fish that he had caught. At first glance, the image suggests that the angler is fishing alone by the river, but the image requires a closer inspection to discover who is hidden in it. A second angler is hiding in plain sight in this optical illusion puzzle. Can you find him? Yes? Great then, keep the time limit in mind and get to work.

The time limit set for this puzzle is 8 seconds. Go and grab your phones, set your timers, and get started. All the best, guys.

The solution to this hidden man optical illusion puzzle is given at the bottom. Make sure that you do not cheat and scroll down only after solving the optical illusion by yourself first.

Optical Illusion Solution

You were asked to spot the second fisherman in the image. Were you able to solve this optical puzzle? If not, then see the solution below:

Source: Pinterest

