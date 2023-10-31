You have top-notch observation skills if you can find the crow at the palace in 6 seconds.

Brain Teasers are puzzles or riddles that require logical thinking to solve.

The puzzles usually involve some form of deduction, such as finding the missing word, object, or number in a picture or a sentence.

They are very common in our daily lives and are considered to be one of the most effective ways to improve mental performance. There are several types of brain teasers. Some are simple, whereas others are complex.

As long as they are challenging, they should be able to stimulate your brain and improve your cognitive skills.

This is why we are back with another brain teaser to get your brain juices flowing.

Are you ready?

You have outstanding skills if you can spot the parrot in the room in 8 seconds.

Find the crow

Take a look at the brain teaser picture puzzle below:

Source: Playbuzz

In the image above, you can see the view of the royal palace’s courtyard. You can also see a high-ranking official, as evident from his garb and the medals on his chest, walking in the courtyard. There are also two soldiers present in this picture puzzle as well. Now, as we have mentioned in the title, there is a crow hidden in this brain puzzle and you have to find it.

The time limit that we have set for this brain teaser puzzle is 6 seconds. Set your timers and get started. Also, you will only be able to solve this puzzle if you have top-notch observational skills. So, take this puzzle as a sort of fun way to find out whether or not you are great at observing things.

All the best, guys. We will be rooting for you. The solution to this puzzle is provided at the end of this article. Scroll down to see it.

Brain Teaser Solution

We asked you to spot the crow at the palace in 6 seconds in this brain teaser puzzle. Here is the crow:

Source: Playbuzz

