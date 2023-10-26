Only someone with detective eyes can find the goat hidden in the kitchen within 7 seconds.

Solving brain teaser puzzles on a daily basis improves your intelligence. These online puzzles have been scientifically proven to improve your cognitive powers, memory strength, logical and observational ability, and other skills. Furthermore, these online puzzles have been shown to improve your mood as well. So, if you are having a bad day and looking for a way to blow off steam, then solving puzzles is one of the best ways to do so.

So, we have a brand new edition of these hidden object brain teasers for you today. Today, we've prepared a visual test for you. This new puzzle is simple. You must observe an image to find an item hidden within it. The hidden object could be anything from an inanimate object to animals or people.

Only the 1% attentive can spot 2 hidden faces in the dinner picture within 6 seconds.

Find the goat in 7 seconds

Source: Pinterest

In this picture puzzle, you can see a chef standing in a kitchen. The chef is holding a pan in his hand and is looking at it in sheer horror. He was preparing meat in the pan, but to his horror, his food had disappeared. The goat is hiding somewhere in the chef’s kitchen. Can you spot it in the given time? Let’s find out. Go, get your glasses and set your timers. Your time begins now. All the best. We have revealed the solution at the end of this puzzle, but do not scroll straight to the solution. Try to find the hidden animal by yourself first.

The clock’s ticking, and you will run out of time soon. Hurry up.

The countdown is beginning.

3…

2…

And 1.

You have run out of time, guys. Were you able to find the goat in the picture? If you were, then congratulations. Scroll down to see the solution.

Visual Test Solution

In this puzzle, you were asked to spot the goat hidden in the kitchen within 7 seconds. Here is it:

