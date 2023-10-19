You have the sharpest eyes in the world if you can spot three children of the beggar in 8 seconds.

Brain teasers are a tried-and-true approach to improving your mood and giving your brain a much-needed breather. These puzzles are known to promote lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities when solved on a regular basis. Brain teaser puzzles, as the icing on the cake, are also a lot of fun to solve. So, are you ready to have some fun while also exercising your brain?

We hope so because we've prepared a visual brain teaser for you that will challenge you to synchronize your senses with your brain. The solution to this brain teaser can be found at the end of this article. But do not jump to the solution just yet. We will start whenever you are ready. Shall we?

Source: Pinterest

In the image above, you can see a pauper asking for alms from a rich man. The pauper is sitting on the hard ground with his palms spread out, holding a bowl, while the rich man looks down on him. The pauper has three small children and he has to take care of them. Can you spot the beggar’s children within the time limit? The time limit that we have set for this brain teaser puzzle is 8 seconds. Will you be able to solve it? Let’s find out.

The time’s limited, so do not waste even a single second. Bring out your glasses or lenses and get started. All the best, guys. We are rooting for you and hope that you will be able to solve this brain puzzle in record time.

If you have sharp eyes, then this picture puzzle is a piece of cake for you. The three children are all near their father, so, hurry up and spot them all.

We have revealed the solution to this brain teaser at the end of this article. However, make sure that you scroll down only after solving the puzzle by yourself first.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you were asked to spot the beggar’s three children in 8 seconds or less. Here they are:

Source: Pinterest

We hope that you had fun solving this brain puzzle with us. If you like this, then you must also try these:

