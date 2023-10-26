Only the 1% attentive can spot 2 hidden faces in the dinner picture within 6 seconds.

Brain teasers are puzzle games in which readers attempt to solve a problem. These brain problems are as entertaining as they are challenging. They are an excellent technique to increase mental capacity and lateral thinking abilities, preserve memory power, and keep you entertained.

Brain teaser puzzles are also proven mood enhancers. When you solve a puzzle, your brain produces more dopamine, a neurotransmitter that regulates your mood. So, here's another brain teaser challenge to assist you in sharpening your cognitive skills while also lifting your spirits. Are you up to the challenge? Let's get started!

Spot 2 hidden faces in 6 seconds





Take a look at the brain teaser picture puzzle that we have prepared for you today:

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser image, you can see a family of three eating at the table. The clock behind them shows that it's lunchtime and you can see an assortment of dishes on the table. The family looks pretty happy and they have a family dog who is also visible in this picture. The picture puzzle looks quiet and loving at first glance, however, upon closer inspection, you will find that there is something eerie in this picture. There are two hidden faces present in this brain puzzle and it is your job to find the faces.

The time limit set for this brain teaser puzzle is 6 seconds. So, mind your pace and do not waste even a single second of your time. Go and get your glasses/lenses and set your timers. Your time starts now. All the best, guys.

We have revealed the solution at the bottom, but we would like to ask you not to scroll straight to the solution without at least trying to solve the puzzle first.

Brain Teaser Solution

You were asked to spot the hidden faces in this brain teaser picture puzzle. Here they are:

Source: Bright Side

