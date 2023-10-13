Only geniuses can figure out the boy’s real mother in 5 seconds.

One of the two women is the real mother of the boy who’s playing in the picture. Can you spot the real mother in 5 seconds?
IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers. 

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you. 

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started. 

Find the Boy’s Mother in 5 Seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser. 

In this brain teaser picture, you can see a boy playing on the floor with his toys. Near the boy are sitting two women. One of the women is the boy’s mother. 

Can you find out who?

 We have a time limit set for this brain teaser and you have 5 seconds to solve this puzzle. 

The challenge is about to begin. Are you ready?

Let’s begin. 

All the best!

Remember, you have only 5 seconds to solve this brain puzzle. 

The clock’s ticking. 

If you are able to solve this puzzle in the given time, then you, my friend, are a real genius. 

Hurry up and find the boy’s mother. 

Time’s running out!

3…

2…

And 1

Time’s up. 

Were you able to solve this puzzle?

Some of you may have found the boy’s mother in 5 seconds or less. Scroll down below to see this brain teaser’s solution. 

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser puzzle, you had to find the boy’s real mother in 5 seconds or less. If you were unable to solve this puzzle, fret not, we are revealing this brain teaser’s solution now. 

