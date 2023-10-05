Only someone with a sharp vision can spot the boys’ father in the picture within 5 seconds.

Who doesn’t love brain teasers? They are probably one of the most entertaining ways to increase mental capacity, develop lateral thinking skills, and maintain memory strength. Solving these brain riddles will require inventive and thought-provoking mental processes. You will not be able the solution to these puzzles right away.

They are also scientifically proven to be mood boosters. Also, solving them regularly can make you smarter. So, if you are having a bad day and want something to cheer you up, or are simply looking to test your brain and/or sensory organs, solve a brain teaser. Do not go looking for these online riddles anywhere, because we have an exciting one prepared for you. Are you up for the challenge? We sincerely hope that you are!

Now then, shall we begin?

Only intelligent people can spot the mistake in the bridge picture within 6 seconds.

Spot the boys’ father in 5 seconds

Look at the picture puzzle below:

Source: Bright Side

In this picture puzzle, you can see three boys standing on the road of their village. The boys are carrying sticks and look lost. Their father told them to stay on the road while he went to run some errands. It’s been a long time since the father of the boys went away and now the boys are starting to panic. So, it is up to you to spot their father within the time limit. The time limit set for this brain puzzle is 5 seconds, so try to spot him as soon as possible. We have revealed the solution to this brain teaser puzzle at the bottom, but make sure that you are scrolling down only after you have tried to solve the puzzle by yourself first. Please ensure that you are not cheating.

People who have sharp vision will be able to spot the boy's father in an instant. Consider this a test of your vision and observation skills. Will you be able to solve this brain teaser or not? We will find out soon. Scroll down when you have run out of time.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser, you were asked to spot the father of the boys within 5 seconds. Here is he:

Source: Bright Side

Were you able to spot the hidden man in the puzzle within 5 seconds? If you were, then congratulations. If you weren’t then you can try these brain puzzles:

Only the sharpest-eyed people can find 3 daughters of the man hidden in the picture within 9 seconds!

You have a detective brain if you can spot the mistake in the boy reading book picture within 6 seconds.

Only an ace detective can spot the prisoner in the cell in 5 seconds.