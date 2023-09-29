You have a detective brain if you can spot the mistake in the boy reading book picture within 6 seconds.

Who doesn’t love brain teasers?

They are probably one of the most entertaining ways to increase mental capacity, develop lateral thinking skills, and maintain memory strength.

Solving these brain riddles will require inventive, thought-provoking mental processes that you will not be able to guess right away.

They are also scientifically proven to be mood boosters. Also, solving them regularly can make you smarter. So, if you are having a bad day and want something to cheer you up, or are simply looking to test your brain and/or sensory organs, solve a brain teaser.

Do not go looking for these online riddles anywhere, because we have an exciting one prepared for you.

Are you up for the challenge?

We sincerely hope that you are!

Now then, shall we begin?

Only the sharpest-eyed people can spot the snake hiding from the snake charmer in 6 seconds!

Spot the mistake in 6 seconds

Take a look at this picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In this picture puzzle above, you can see a boy reading a book. The boy seems to be sitting in the living room of his house. He is perched up on the sofa and reading the book intensely. There is a bookshelf and there is a stack of books on the ground as well. There is also a cute cat sitting on the rug. The image may look innocent and normal at first glance, but you if you take a closer look at this brain teaser picture puzzle, you will find that there is something wrong with this brain puzzle. Now it if your task to spot the mistake in this brain puzzle. The time limit set for this puzzle is 6 seconds. Set your timers and get started.

All the best, guys. We have revealed the solution to this brain teaser puzzle at the end of this article. Make sure that you are scrolling down only after you have solved this puzzle. Do not cheat.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you were asked to spot the mistake in the picture of the boy reading a book. Here is the solution:

Source: Bright Side

We hope that you had fun solving this picture puzzle with us. If you liked this, then you can also try:

You have 4k vision if you can spot the frog hidden in the girl's room within 5 seconds.

Only real cat lovers can spot the cat hidden in the zoo within 7 seconds!

Only eagle eyes can spot the dolphin at the beach in 6 seconds!