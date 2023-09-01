Only the sharpest-eyed people can spot the snake hiding from the snake charmer in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that are challenging and fascinating at the same time. These illusions are usually mind-boggling images or paintings of certain objects and/or animals. They are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist. The goal of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what really isn't there or is just hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion waiting for you. Are you ready to have your mind boggled? Let’s begin.

Spot the snake in 6 seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the above image, you can see a snake charmer on the street. The basket where these people usually keep their snakes is open and you can see the snake charmer playing the Pungi (a traditional flute). However, the snake seems to be missing. Where did the reptile go?

That’s for you to find out. As per usual, you have to find the hidden snake and do so within the given time frame. The time limit that we have set for this optical puzzle is 6 seconds. Your time starts now. All the best.

In order to solve this optical puzzle, you have to be observant. You need to observe every pixel of the image if you want to spot the snake. The solution to this optical illusion puzzle is revealed at the end, but do not scroll straight ahead. Try to solve the puzzle by yourself first. If you cheat, you will not get to discover just how sharp your eyes are.

Optical Illusion Solution

You were asked to spot the snake hidden in this optical illusion picture puzzle. Here is the sneaky reptile:

Source: Pinterest

