Only a super brain can find the bartender’s patron at the bar in 4 seconds.

In today’s era, where hustling and grinding have become an essential part of our daily lives, taking a breather has become more important than ever. Monotony is very dangerous for both your physical and mental health. One of the most important ways to break this monotony is to try something different to distract your mind. Solving brain teasers is one of the ways to do it. Not only are these visual puzzles super entertaining and fun to solve, but they are also great for improving your cognitive skills.

The concept of our visual puzzles is pretty straightforward. All you have to do, in order to solve the puzzle at hand, is find the item hidden in the picture. The hidden item can be anything, including animals and people. Oh, and you have to find the hidden item within the pre-set time limit. So, are you ready to challenge yourself and also have fun along the way? If you are, then let’s get started.

Visual Test: Find the bartender’s patron in 4 seconds

Source: illusionen.biz

In the image above, you can see a bartender mixing drinks at the local bar. The patron whom he is serving the drink has gone into hiding. The patron is still at the bar but is hiding in plain sight. It is your task to find the hidden man. As you might have guessed already, you will have only 4 seconds to solve this visual puzzle. Set your timers and begin the challenge. Best of luck.

Do not waste even a single second of the time limit, after all, you only have four. Use your super brain and find the patron in the given time. We have provided the solution to this visual puzzle at the bottom, but do not cheat. Try to solve the brain puzzle by yourself first. If you cheat, you will not get to know whether or not you have a super brain.

Have you found the bartender’s patron yet? We believe that you have run out of time. Scroll down to see the solution.

Visual Test Solution

You had to spot the bartender’s patron in this visual test puzzle. Here is the solution.

Source: illusionen.biz

