WBSCTE Result 2025 OUT; Download 4th and 6th Semester Diploma Marksheet PDF at webscte.co.in

WBSCTE Diploma Result 2025 OUT: West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (WBSCTE) declared the 4th and 6th semester results of various diploma courses on its official website- webscte.co.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the WBSCTE result PDF.

Jul 23, 2025, 15:46 IST
WBSCTE Diploma Result 2025
WBSCTE Diploma Result 2025

WBSCTE Diploma Semester Result 2025: The West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (WBSCTE) has recently released 4th and 6th semester results for the Diploma in Engineering & Technology course for the exam held in May 2025. WBSCTE Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- webscte.co.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their webscte.co.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the WBSCTE Diploma results 2025 by their roll number. 

WBSCTE Diploma Eve Semester Results 2025

As per the latest update, WBSCTE released the semester results of the May 2025 diploma courses. The students can check the list of released exam.webscte results on the official exam portal of the University- webscte.co.in or exam.webscte.co.in. 

WBSCTE Diploma Semester Result 2025

Click here

How to Check the List of WBSCTE Diploma Results 2025?

Candidates can check the notification of semester results of May 2025 exams for Diploma in Engineering & Technology courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the WBSCTE Diploma Semester Results 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - webscte.co.in

Step 2: Select the “Student” option given on the menu bar and click on the “Result” link.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the view result button

Step 5: Result PDF will open check your result

Step 6: Download the result PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download WBSCTE Diploma Semester Results 2025

Check here the direct link to check the details of WBSCTE Diploma Semester Results 2025 for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

Diploma in Engineering & Technology 4th Semesters  May 2025

July 23, 2025

Click here

Diploma in Engineering & Technology 6th Semesters May 2025

July 23, 2025

Click here

WBSCTE Highlights

West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (SCTE & VT) is located in the city of Kolkata, West Bengal. The board is managing the Diploma & ITI education in West Bengal, which is recognized by Government of West Bengal.

