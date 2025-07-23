WBSCTE Result 2025 OUT; Download 4th and 6th Semester Diploma Marksheet PDF at webscte.co.in

WBSCTE Diploma Semester Result 2025: The West Bengal State Council of Technical Education (WBSCTE) has recently released 4th and 6th semester results for the Diploma in Engineering & Technology course for the exam held in May 2025. WBSCTE Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- webscte.co.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their webscte.co.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the WBSCTE Diploma results 2025 by their roll number. WBSCTE Diploma Eve Semester Results 2025 As per the latest update, WBSCTE released the semester results of the May 2025 diploma courses. The students can check the list of released exam.webscte results on the official exam portal of the University- webscte.co.in or exam.webscte.co.in.

WBSCTE Diploma Semester Result 2025 Click here How to Check the List of WBSCTE Diploma Results 2025? Candidates can check the notification of semester results of May 2025 exams for Diploma in Engineering & Technology courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the WBSCTE Diploma Semester Results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - webscte.co.in Step 2: Select the “Student” option given on the menu bar and click on the “Result” link. Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it. Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the view result button Step 5: Result PDF will open check your result Step 6: Download the result PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Download WBSCTE Diploma Semester Results 2025