Only real cat lovers can spot the cat hidden in the zoo within 7 seconds!

Did you know that by solving brain teaser puzzles every day you can get smarter? Yes, we are not kidding. Numerous studies have shown that solving these online riddles has a positive impact on your overall cognitive health. These puzzles often involve finding things/people hidden in an image, solving a complex crime, or finding out who is lying. Solving these puzzles would require you to use your observation skills, analytical thinking, and logical reasoning skills. These skills are quite important for improving your cognitive capabilities. If you think that the above-listed reasons are not enough, let us provide you with another one. Brain puzzles are super fun to solve and give your mind a quick breather.

So, to help you grow and flourish your mental performance, we have prepared another entertaining picture puzzle for you to solve. Are you ready for it? Let’s get started, guys.

Brain Teaser: Spot the cat in 7 seconds

Take a look at the brain teaser puzzle that we have prepared for you today.

Source: Bright Side

In the image above, you can see a view of a zoo. You can see three people at the zoo, a couple and a girl. There are penguins, zebras, and giraffes inside the cages. A dog and a macaw can also be seen there. Now, the aforementioned are not the only animals present in the zoo. A cute little cat has also sneaked inside the place and is hiding somewhere.

As you already know, the duty to spot the cat falls upon your shoulders. You will have only 7 seconds to spot the cat hidden in the picture. You know the drill, grab your phones, and set your timers. Your time starts now. All the best, guys. We are rooting for you.

It is said that only real cat lovers can spot the little feline hidden in the picture within the given time. If you are a cat lover, you will be able to solve this brain teaser in less than 7 seconds. We have revealed the solution to this brain puzzle at the end of this article. Scroll down only after you have solved the puzzle by yourself first.

Brain Teaser Solution

You had to spot the cat hidden in the zoo in this brain teaser puzzle. Here is the adorable little feline:

Source: Bright Side

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser picture puzzle with us. Here are a few more puzzles for you to solve:

