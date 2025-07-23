Explained: What Happens When the Vice-President of India Resigns Mid-Term? Check its Eligibility & Election Procedure

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation on July 21, 2025, has led to a rare mid-term vacancy in India’s second-highest constitutional post. This article explains the immediate constitutional response, the election procedure, eligibility criteria, and the full five-year tenure that awaits the next Vice-President elected by Parliament.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 23, 2025, 15:00 IST
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s unexpected resignation on July 21, 2025 (Monday) night has led to a rare mid-term vacancy in the second-highest constitutional position in India. This is only the third time in India’s history that a Vice-President has stepped down before completing the term. The first Vice-President who stepped down was V.V. Giri, and another was R. Venkataraman. Both had resigned from the contest of the presidential elections, and they were succeeded by Gopal Swarup Pathak and Shankar Dayal Sharma, respectively. In this article, we will explore what happens after resigning from the second-highest constitutional post, what happens immediately and when the next vice president will be chosen, their tenure, and how the vice president is elected.

What will happen immediately after the Vice-President resigns?

In the Indian Constitution, it does not mention anywhere in the constitution for the appointment of an acting Vice-President. However, since the Vice-President also serves as the ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, the responsibility for presiding over the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) will now be taken over by the Deputy Chairman. At present, that role is held by Harivansh Narayan Singh, who will handle proceedings in the Vice-President's absence.


When will the next Vice-Presidential election be held?

Unlike the presidential post, which, in the case the presidential position is vacant, must be filled within six months, which is specified in the Indian Constitution. But the Constitution doesn’t specify a timeframe for filling a Vice-Presidential vacancy. The only requirement is that the election should be held “as soon as possible.” The Election Commission will declare the election schedule, and the process will follow the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952. The Secretary General of either the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha is appointed as the Returning Officer on a rotational basis.

What will be the tenure of the newly elected Vice-President?

The new vice-president, who is elected after the election of vice-president, will begin a fresh five-year term from the day they assume office. This means they will not just complete the remaining period of the outgoing Vice-President’s term but serve a full term of their own.

What is the procedure for the election of the Vice-President in India?

The Vice-President in India is elected through an electoral college, which is composed of all the members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Nominated members are also included in the vice-president election. In this election, state legislatures do not participate in the voting process. Voting for the election of the vice-president takes place in the Parliament House, and members vote through a secret ballot using the proportional representation system with the single transferable vote method.

Each Member of Parliament (MP) ranks candidates in order of preference, and all votes carry the same weight. A candidate must reach a quota—calculated as (Total valid votes ÷ 2) + 1—to win. 

If no candidates cross the quota in the first round, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated, and the second preferences from those ballots are transferred. This process continues until one candidate secures the quota.

Who is eligible to run for Vice-President?

To contest the Vice-Presidential election, a person must:

  • He/she must be a citizen of India

  • Candidates must be at least 35 years of age

  • It must be eligible for election to the Rajya Sabha

  • He/she must be registered as a voter in any parliamentary constituency

  • He/she must not hold any office of profit under the central or state governments (exceptions include positions like the President, Governor, or a minister).

Conclusion

The resignation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has opened up a rare mid-term vacancy in India’s constitutional framework, prompting a fresh electoral process for one of the country’s highest offices. While the Constitution does not specify a strict timeline for the Vice-Presidential election, the process is well-defined and ensures continuity in governance. The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha temporarily takes over key responsibilities until a new Vice-President is elected. The upcoming election will not only fill the vacancy but will also mark the beginning of a full five-year term for the new incumbent. This episode underlines the resilience and preparedness of India’s constitutional mechanisms to handle high-level transitions with clarity and order.


