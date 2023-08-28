Can you find the umbrella hidden in the cofee shop within 6 seconds? Only 2% will pass.

Optical illusions have intrigued and baffled human minds for centuries by challenging our brains to see beyond what meets the eye. From mind-boggling images that play tricks on your vision to mesmerizing designs that defy logic, optical illusion puzzles promise to stretch the boundaries of your imagination. The goal of these puzzles is to see what is hiding in plain sight, right under your nose. These puzzles are a great way to boost your observation skills and improve your attention to detail. So, are you ready for the optical illusion puzzle that we have ready for you today? Let’s begin.

Find the cafe in 6 seconds

This is the optical illusion puzzle that we have chosen for you today.

Source: Bright Side

In the image above, you can see a coffee shop full of people. There are friends and couples sitting there enjoying coffee. You can see the server smiling while delivering a hot cup of coffee to one of the customers. A man is standing by the counter and the cashier seems to be preoccupied with cleaning the counter’s surface. There is also an umbrella hidden somewhere in this picture puzzle. It is up to you to spot the umbrella in the coffee shop. You have only 6 seconds to solve this optical illusion puzzle. So, grab your phones and set your timers. Your time starts now. All the best.

We have provided the solution to this brain puzzle at the end of this article. But make sure that you scroll down only after you have run out of time.

Optical Illusion Solution

The umbrella hidden in the coffee shop was beside the man standing by the counter. See it for yourself:

Source: Bright Side

