Only eagle eyes can spot the dolphin at the beach in 6 seconds!

You're probably aware that solving brain teaser puzzles every day makes you smarter. These online puzzles have been scientifically shown to boost your cognitive capabilities, memory strength, and logical and observational abilities. Furthermore, these brain problems are tried and true mood boosters. You can test yourself and improve your skills while having fun along the way. This is a win-win situation.

So, today, we are here with a brand new version of these hidden object brain teasers. We've prepared a visual test for you today. The concept of this new brain puzzle is pretty straightforward. You must examine a photograph and spot an item hidden inside it. The hidden item could be anything- from objects like clocks and books to animals, birds, and reptiles.

So, are you ready to challenge your vision? Let’s begin.

You are a champion observer if you can spot the shepherd’s dog on the mountain in 6 seconds.

Spot the dolphin in 6 seconds

Source: Bright side

In the above image, you can see a beach. There are a number of people at the beach. Some are playing volleyball and others are bathing in the sun. if you think that there are only humans present in this picture, look again. There is also a dolphin hidden somewhere in this picture puzzle. As you already know, it is your task to spot the dolphin at the beach and you have to do it in 6 seconds. So, are you ready? Get, set, and go. All the best, guys.

You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the pineapple in kitchen within 5 seconds!

We have provided the solution at the end of this article. But do not scroll straight to the solution and cheat. Try to solve the puzzle by yourself first and only if you fail to solve it, can you scroll down to the solution.

Have you found the dolphin? We believe that your 6 seconds are up. Let’s see the solution.

Visual Test Solution

Here is the dolphin hidden on the beach. Take a look for yourself:

Source: Bright Side

