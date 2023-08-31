Only 3% attentive people can spot the hidden remote in the living room in 5 seconds.

Internet users are currently intrigued by optical illusion puzzles. Despite the fact that these puzzles have been around for a long time, the first known work is from the 12th century, since last year, these optical illusion puzzles have grown in popularity, particularly online. Puzzles that put a person's ability to observe, pay attention to detail, and utilise broad cognitive talents to the test are appealing.

Solving puzzles like the one we've prepared for you today is a lot of fun, in addition to helping readers improve the aforementioned talents. However, we must warn you ahead of time that today's optical puzzle will not be completed by everyone. You can only solve it if you have exceptional attentiveness. Are you ready? Let’s begin.

You have 4k vision if you can spot the frog hidden in the girl's room within 5 seconds.

Spot the remote in 5 seconds





Source: The Sun

The image above shows a living room. The living room looks neat, but there are a few things scattered around in the image. As you can see, there is a laptop and a smartphone lying on the couch beside a comforter. There is an empty coffee mug on the table underneath the TV. There is a half-open book on the coffee table and slippers on the floor. There is a cat grooming herself near the coffee table. The TV is turned on but is not playing, because the remote has gotten lost somewhere in all of the mess.

You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the newspaper at the park in this morning walk picture within 6 seconds.

As you already know, the duty falls upon your reliable shoulders to spot the remote within the given time. You will get 5 seconds to solve this optical puzzle. Are you ready? Your time starts now. All the best!

We have revealed the solution to this brain teaser problem at the end of this article. Make sure that you scroll down only after you have run out of time. Have found the remote yet? Hurry up, your timer is about to come to an end. When it does, scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

You were asked to spot the remote hidden in the living room within 5 seconds.

Here is it:





Source: The Sun

Also try:

Only super brains can spot the butterfly hidden on the leaves in 9 seconds!

Only a sharp brain can find the bartender’s patron at the bar in 4 seconds.

Only real cat lovers can spot the cat hidden in the zoo within 7 seconds!