You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the newspaper at the park in this morning walk picture within 6 seconds.

Brain teasers are a tried-and-tested way to elevate your mood and provide your brain with a much-needed breather. When solved on a regular basis, these puzzles are believed to enhance lateral thinking and problem-solving ability. Acting as the icing on the cake, brain teaser riddles are also a lot of fun to solve. So, are you ready to have a good time while simultaneously exercising your mind?

We hope so because we've created a visual brain teaser for you that will test your ability to coordinate your senses with your brain. We will begin whenever you are ready. Shall we?

Spot the newspaper in 6 seconds

Let’s take a look at the brain teaser picture puzzle that we have prepared for you today.

Source: Bright Side

In the image above, you can see a view of a park. There are people going on their morning walks in the park. A coffee shop can be seen in the background, and there are some people sitting on a park bench and chatting to each other. A girl wearing headphones is carrying a backpack and looks like she is going to school. Overall, the image exudes an aura of tranquillity.

There is also a newspaper present in the picture. The paper is hidden right under our noses. Will you be able to spot it? Let’s find out.

As mentioned above, the time limit that we have set for this puzzle is 6 seconds. Keep track of the time and get started. Remember, you have to spot the newspaper in 6 seconds or less. If you fail to find the newspaper, you fail, and if you take more than 6 seconds to find it, in that case, you will still fail.

We have provided the solution to this brain teaser puzzle at the end. Make sure that you scroll down only after you have run out of time.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this picture puzzle, you were tasked with spotting the newspaper at the park. Here is the solution:

Source: Bright Side

We sincerely hope that you were able to have fun solving this puzzle. If you did, then we are recommending more puzzles like this. Try to solve all of them:

