Only super brains can spot the butterfly hidden on the leaves in 9 seconds!

Internet users are currently fascinated with optical illusion puzzles. Despite the fact that these puzzles have been around for a very long time, with the earliest known work dating back to the 12th century. But since last year, these puzzles involving optical illusions have become more and more well-liked, particularly online. Puzzles that test a person's ability to observe, pay attention to detail, and use their general cognitive abilities are in vogue.

In addition to helping readers develop the aforementioned abilities, solving puzzles like the one we have prepared for you today, is a lot of fun. However, we are warning you in advance that today’s optical puzzle cannot be solved by everyone. You can only solve it if you have a unique eyesight. So, are you ready? Let’s begin.

Spot the butterfly in 9 seconds

Let’s take a look at the optical illusion puzzle that we have prepared for you today.

Source: The Sun

In the above image, you can see pretty orange flowers and green leaves sprouting from a tree. If you think that there is nothing else in the picture apart from flowers, leaves, and branches, you will be wrong. If you take a closer look at the brain puzzle, you will find a beautiful butterfly hidden there. The objective of this optical puzzle is pretty straightforward, you have to spot the butterfly within the time limit. The time limit that we have set for this puzzle is 9 seconds, as evident from the title. Set your timers and get started. All the best.

You need to observe the image really carefully if you want to solve it in 9 seconds or less. The butterfly hidden in the picture is of the same colour as the leaves. So, you need to be extra attentive. Have you found the butterfly yet?

Your time’s up. Scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the hidden butterfly:

Source: The Sun

