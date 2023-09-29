Only an ace detective can spot the prisoner in the cell in 5 seconds.

Optical illusions are puzzles made up of mind-bending pictures that frequently hide something in plain sight. According to researchers, solving these illusory puzzles provides a wonderful brain workout, which can considerably improve your problem-solving and observation skills. Also, solving these illusory puzzles has been scientifically proven to improve your concentration power and boost your mood. So, if you are having a bad or boring day, solve an optical illusion puzzle. And if you are looking for a way to test your observation skills, solve another optical puzzle.

Luckily, we have an amazing puzzle prepared for you today. Let’s go.

You have 4k vision if you can spot the frog hidden in the girl's room within 5 seconds.

Can you spot the prisoner?

Take a look at the image below:

Source: Pinterest

In the picture puzzle, you can see the inside of a prison cell. A guard is standing inside the cell looking around in disbelief. The prisoner who was being kept in the cell seems to have escaped. The bars on the window are bent and broken, propagating the speculation further that the prisoner has escaped. However, if you take a closer look at this optical image, you will realise that this is all just a ruse and the prisoner is still present inside the cell. He is just hidden in plain sight.

Can you spot the prisoner and help out the prison guard? Yes? Amazing, we knew that we could count on you. You have to find the prisoner in no more than 5 seconds. Don't worry about the time limit, if you are an ace detective then you will be able to solve this optical puzzle in less than 5 seconds. All the best, guys.

We have revealed the solution to this optical illusion puzzle at the end of this article. Scroll down when you have run out of time.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the hidden prisoner:

