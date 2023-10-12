Spot 2 cats hidden in the two women gossiping picture within 7 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist. In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s go!

Only someone with a sharp vision can spot the boys’ father in the picture within 5 seconds.

Spot 2 cats!

Look closely at the optical illusion image below.

Source: Goftani.net

You can see two women sitting around a small table. There is a bottle of balsam on the table and the women seem to be idly chit-chatting with each other. Both of them have pet cats who are also with them. The cats are camouflaged perfectly in this picture.

Your goal is to try and find the cats in the image in 7 seconds or less. Your time starts now!

All the best!

Hurry up, guys.

Did you spot the cats?

If not, then allow us to give you a hint.

Optical illusion hint: Try looking around the left side of the image.

Now, did you find the cats?

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up.

Some of you may have found the cats by now. However, there are also a few people who might be unable to find them hiding in this image.

Scroll down to see the solution to this optical puzzle.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here are the two hidden cats:

Source: Goftani.net

Amazing, isn’t it? We hope you liked this optical illusion challenge. Here are a few more optical puzzles for you to try:

