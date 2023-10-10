Test your observational skills by finding the dog in the underwater picture in 8 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality. They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions. Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion. The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s go!

Only excellent observers can spot the man hidden in the couple fighting picture within 6 seconds.

Find the dog underwater

Source: Pinterest

In this picture puzzle, you can see an underwater scene. A tortoise can be seen swimming in the water, smiling happily and behind it is a school of fish. There is a fallen wooden log in the water and you can also see aquatic plants in this optical illusion image. Now, there is something in this picture that does not belong there. What is it, you may ask? There is a dog hiding somewhere in this optical puzzle. Now, it is up to you to spot the dog hidden in this picture, that too, within the time limit. The time limit set for this optical puzzle is 8 seconds. So, get your glasses ready because your time starts now. All the best, people.

We have revealed the solution to this problem at the bottom of this article. However, we would like to ask you not to cheat. Finding the dog in this optical illusion test is quite simple. All you need to do, if you want to succeed, is observe the image carefully and you will easily come across the dog.

Have found found the dog? You have run out of time.

Optical Illusion Solution

We asked you to spot the dog hidden in this optical illusion test. Here is it:

Source: Pinterest

