Only eagle-eyed people can spot the jockey hidden in the horse picture in 7 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality. They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist. These online puzzles have been scientifically proven to improve your cognitive powers, memory strength, logical and observational ability, and other skills. Furthermore, these online puzzles have been shown to improve your mood as well. So, if you are having a bad day and looking for a way to blow off steam, then solving puzzles is one of the best ways to do so. The common goal of optical puzzles is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s go!

Only someone with a sharp vision can spot the boys’ father in the picture within 5 seconds.

Spot the hidden jockey

Source: Pinterest

The image above is a painting of a magnificent horse and its horse rider. We know what you are thinking- only the horse is visible in this image. Where is the horse rider? That's what you have to find out. The horse rider is in the image but can only be found by people who love challenges. This is why we have brought this visual test puzzle to you. We believe that you can solve any puzzle and pass every challenge. The time limit for this visual challenge is 7 seconds. If you take a closer look at the picture, you will find the jockey..

So, are you ready? Your time starts now. All the best!

If you get tired of looking for the horse rider, then take a break and try this puzzle instead.

Prove you have an eagle eye by finding the squirrel on the rocks in 6 seconds.

Time’s up, people. Were you able to spot the horse rider in the painting within 7 seconds? If you were, congratulations. You belong to the top percentage of the population who could spot the horse rider in the painting. You, my friend, have keen and observant eyes. Scroll down for the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the jockey hidden in this optical illusion:

Source: Pinterest

