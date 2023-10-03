Prove you have an eagle eye by finding the squirrel on the rocks in 6 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion.

The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind?

Let’s go!

Find the squirrel

Source: Bright Side

Look at the image above, you can see rocks covered with snow on the ground. There is sparse vegetation growing on the ground and it seems like there is no other life form present in the picture. Well, that is incorrect. Though it may not look like it, there is a squirrel hidden in this picture puzzle. As you already know, the challenge of this optical puzzle is to spot the squirrel within the time limit. The time limit set for this optical illusion is 6 seconds. So, get your glasses and set your timers. Your time starts now. All the best.

The squirrel is very carefully camouflaged in this optical puzzle. All it takes is an eagle-eyed person to solve the puzzle. We have complete faith in you and your observational abilities. We have revealed the solution at the bottom. Scroll down when you have run out of time.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the hidden squirrel

Source: Bright Side

