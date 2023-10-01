Only someone with a great vision can spot the turtle hidden in the pond within 7 seconds.

Optical illusions are puzzles made up of mind-bending pictures that frequently hide something in plain sight. They are described as a visual phenomenon where our brain perceives something different from reality. They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us and it all happens because of different perceptions. Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion. The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind? Let’s go!

Spot the turtle in 7 seconds

Look at the optical illusion picture puzzle given below:

Source: Reader’s Digest

In the picture puzzle above, you can see a pond full of lily pads. Not only are there lily pads in the pond, there are lilies blooming in the pond as well. Also, there is an intruder in the pond. A turtle has somehow made its way over to the pond and is hiding among the lily pads. Now, you must shoulder the responsibility of spotting the turtle hidden in this optical puzzle. Can you do this? If your answer is yes, then great, you have to do so within the time limit. The time limit that we have set for this optical illusion is 7 seconds. So, get your glasses and set your timers. Your time starts now. All the best, guys.

We have provided the solution to this optical puzzle at the end of this article. You must not scroll down before you have solved the problem by yourself. All you have to do is observe the image carefully and you will be golden.

Optical Illusion Solution

We asked you to spot the turtle hidden in the pond within 7 seconds. Here is it:

Source: Reader’s Digest

