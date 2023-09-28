Spot the cougar in the dog picture within 6 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that are challenging and fascinating at the same time. These illusory puzzles are usually mind-boggling images or paintings of certain objects and/or animals. They are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

The goal of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what really isn't there or is just hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion waiting for you.

Are you ready to have your mind boggled?

Let’s begin.

Only 1% attentive people can spot the hidden face in the boating image within 5 seconds!

Find the cougar in 6 seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image above shows a view of the forest. There is a cougar hidden in this picture, and you have to spot it. People who have a powerful vision are said to be the only ones who can solve this illusory puzzle. As you already know, we have a time limit set for this picture puzzle. You are getting a maximum of 6 seconds to spot the cougar hiding in the grass and solve this optical puzzle. So, grab your phones, set your timers, and get started. All the best.

If you want, you can use the hint given below to solve this puzzle easily. Or you can skip it, if you want.

Optical Illusion Hint: The cougar hidden in the picture can be found somewhere in the centre of the image. The solution is provided below. Scroll down to see it.

Only 2% can spot the tiger hunting ducks in the picture within 8 seconds!

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the hidden cougar:

Source: The Sun

You need to try these optical illusion puzzles as well:

You are in the top 5% if you can spot the hippo at the pig farm in 6 seconds.

Can you spot the sniper hidden in the snow in this optical illusion within 8 seconds?





