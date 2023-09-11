Only 1% attentive people can spot the hidden face in the boating image within 5 seconds!

Internet users are currently intrigued by optical illusion puzzles. Despite the fact that these puzzles have been around for a long time, the first known work is from the 12th century, since last year, these optical illusion puzzles have grown in popularity, particularly online. Puzzles that put a person's ability to observe, pay attention to detail, and utilise broad cognitive talents to the test are appealing.

Solving puzzles like the one we've prepared for you today is a lot of fun, in addition to helping readers improve the aforementioned talents. However, we must warn you ahead of time that today's optical puzzle will not be completed by everyone. You can only solve it if you have exceptional attentiveness. Are you ready? Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion- Spot the hidden face in 5 seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image above, you can see a big river and several row boats in it. On the nearest row boat, you can see a well-dressed woman sitting with the oarsman. You can see another oarsman and a person in a different row boat. Now, there is also an eerie face hidden in this optical illusion picture puzzle. Can you spot it? This is your task in this optical puzzle. The time limit that we have set for this puzzle is 5 seconds. So, grab your phones, set your timers and get started. All the best.

People with great attention to detail and attentiveness will be able to spot the faces within the given time. Make sure that you observe the image very carefully. We have revealed the solution to this picture puzzle at the end of this article. Make sure that you scroll down only after you have solved the puzzle by yourself first.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion puzzle, you were asked to spot the hidden face in the puzzle within 5 seconds. Here is it:

Source: Bright Side

