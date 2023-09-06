Put Your Skills to the Test and Spot the Hidden Bear in the Landscape in 7 Seconds!

Brain teasers are puzzles or riddles that need deductive reasoning to solve them. The puzzles typically require some kind of reasoning, like looking at the clues given in an image and arriving at the solution; or observation skills, where you have to find the word, object, or number that is hidden in an image.

They are very ubiquitous throughout our daily lives and are thought to be one of the best strategies to improve mental performance. There are many different kinds of brain teasers. Some are complex, while others are straightforward.

These brain teasers are excellent for mental stimulation and cognitive skill improvement. To encourage your cognitive powers, we are here with another brainteaser. Are you all set to begin?

Spot the hidden bear in 7 seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image above, you can see a beautiful landscape. You can see a small hill and big trees in the landscape. Apart from the above-mentioned, there is also a ferocious bear hidden in this brain teaser puzzle. Now, the duty to spot the hidden bear in the image falls upon your shoulders. The time limit that we have set for this puzzle is 7 seconds. You know the drill. Grab your phones and glasses and set the timer. Your time starts now. Best of luck.

Only people with good observational skills will be able to spot the bear in time. So, observe the image carefully, if you want to solve this brain puzzle. We have provided the solution to this brain teaser picture puzzle at the end of this article. Scroll down to see it only after you have run out of time.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to spot the bear hidden in the landscape within the time limit. Here is the hidden animal:

Source: Bright Side

