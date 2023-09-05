Test your vision and spot the owl in the forest in 5 seconds.

Visual test puzzles are a great way to test your problem-solving abilities and observational skills. These puzzles often feature hidden items or patterns that are difficult to spot at first glance. These hidden items can include any inanimate object or living things like animals and humans.

The visual puzzle we have brought to you today is pretty much similar to the ones we provided you with before. All you have to do if you want to solve this visual puzzle is find the animal hiding within the time limit. So, are you ready? We will begin whenever you are ready.

Visual Test - Spot the owl in 5 seconds

Let’s take a good look at the picture puzzle we have chosen for you today.

Source: Bright Side

In this visual test puzzle, you can see the setting of a forest. The forest in the picture looks ethereal, something straight out of a fairytale. The forest is surrounded by lush green forests and there are a variety of different flowers in pink, purple, blue, and yellow colours. If you think that there are only trees and flowers in this brain teaser puzzle, you will be wrong.

There is also an owl hidden in this visual test puzzle. You already know that it is up to you to spot the owl in the image. As evident from the title, the time limit set for this find the hidden animal puzzle is 5 seconds. So, set your timers and get started. All the best, guys.

We have revealed the solution to this brain puzzle at the end of this article. Make sure that you scroll down only after you have run out of time.

Have you found the owl yet? If not, then you need to hurry up as you will run out of time soon. Scroll down to see the solution when you have run out of time.

Visual Test Solution

You were asked to spot the owl in the forest in this visual test puzzle. Here is the little bird:

Source: Bright Side

