You have hawk eyes if you can spot two babies in the 1900s picture within 6 seconds.

Feeling tired lately? Like you don't want to do anything, but have to because… life?

These are signs of burnout. What you need is plenty of rest and a refresher.

Luckily for you, we have a solution for it. Brain teasers are a tried and tested way to boost mood and provide your brain with a much-needed freshener.

When solved on a regular basis, brain teasers are known to greatly improve lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Acting as the cherry on the top of the cake, brain teasers are also super fun to solve.

So, are you ready to have some fun and exercise your brain at the same time?

We hope you are because we have a visual brain teaser lined up for you that will require you to coordinate your senses with your brain. You will only have a few seconds to solve it. So, make sure that you do your best to solve this.

This brain teaser's solution is provided at the end of this article. But hold off on going straight to the answer. We implore you not to cheat, otherwise, you won't be able to legitimately gauge how good your observation skills are,

We will begin whenever you are ready.

Shall we?

Spot 2 babies in 6 seconds

Source: PlayBuzz

In the image above, you can see two three little girls near a stroller. There is also an adorable dog in the picture. One of the girls is crying and the other two are looking at the stroller in horror. The three girls have somehow lost the twin babies they had taken out on a stroll. They tried searching for the babies but were unable to find them. This is why we have come to you with this brain teaser puzzle. Can you spot the two babies within the time limit? Let’s find out.

Can you find the umbrella hidden in the coffee shop within 6 seconds? Only 2% will pass.

As mentioned above, the time limit that we have set for this brain puzzle is 6 seconds.

The babies are hidden somewhere in the image. You will find them easily, but only if you pay attention and observe the image. Have you found the babies yet? You need to hurry up as the timer will run out soon.

Scroll down to see the solution to this brain puzzle when you have run out of 6 seconds.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser puzzle, you had to spot 2 babies in the 1900s picture. Here are they:

Source: PlayBuzz

