Only people with sharp brains can spot the mistake in the astronaut picture in 7 seconds!

Brain teasers are puzzles or riddles that need deductive reasoning to solve them. The puzzles typically require some kind of reasoning, like looking at the clues given in an image and arriving at the solution; or observation skills, where you have to find the word, object, or number that is hidden in an image.

They are very ubiquitous throughout our daily lives and are thought to be one of the best strategies to improve mental performance. There are many different kinds of brain teasers. Some are complex, while others are straightforward.

These brain teasers are excellent for mental stimulation and cognitive skill improvement. To encourage your cognitive powers, we are here with another brainteaser. Are you all set to begin?

Spot the mistake in 7 seconds

Take a good long look at the picture puzzle below.

Source: Bright Side

In the image above, you can see three astronauts on the Red Planet. Two of the astronauts are conducting experiments, whereas the third is removing her helmet. Now, there is a big mistake in this picture puzzle. What is the mistake? That is for you to find out. You will have 7 seconds to spot the mistake in the picture puzzle. So, set your timers and get started. All the best, guys.

The mistake in this brain puzzle is quite obvious, and you will be able to spot it with ease.

This brain teaser puzzle’s answer is given at the end of the article. But hold off on scrolling straight to the solution. Do not cheat.

Have you found the mistake yet? The clock’s ticking, and you will run out of time soon. Hurry up.

The countdown is beginning.

3…

2…

And 1.

You have run out of time, guys. Were you able to spot the mistake in the picture? If you were, then congratulations. Scroll down to see the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser puzzle, you had to spot the mistake in 7 seconds. Here is the solution:

Source: Bright Side

