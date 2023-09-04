You have exceptional observation skills if you can spot 10 animals hidden in the picture within 20 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that are challenging and fascinating at the same time. These illusions are usually mind-boggling images or paintings of certain objects and/or animals. They are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist. The goal of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what really isn't there or is just hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion waiting for you. Are you ready to have your mind boggled? Let’s begin.

Only people with the sharpest eyes will be able to spot the boy hidden in the dog picture in 6 seconds.

Spot 10 animals in 20 seconds

Source: Playbuzz

In the image above, you can see a mountainous terrain. There are 10 animals hidden in this picture. Only people with exceptional observation skills will be able to find all of the animals within the time limit. Will you? Let’s find out how observant you are.

Set the timer to 20 seconds on your phone or watch and get looking. Your time starts now. We wish you the best of luck. There are actually a total of 15 animals hidden in this optical picture puzzle, but we are asking you to spot 10 of them.

Only 3% attentive people can spot the hidden remote in the living room in 5 seconds.

How many animals have you found till now? Hurry up. You will run out of time soon. Playbuzz says that you will need a strong imagination to solve this puzzle because many of the animals are abstract. You need to look up, look down, squint, focus, un-focus, twist, spin, flip, look sideways, up ways, back ways, and every other way you can think of to solve this optical puzzle.

And time’s up, people. Scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Puzzle

You were asked to spot 10 animals hidden in this optical illusion puzzle. Here are all of them:

Source: Playbuzz

You need to try these optical illusion puzzles as well:

You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the newspaper at the park in this morning walk picture within 6 seconds.

Only a super brain can find the bartender’s patron at the bar in 4 seconds.

You have 4k vision if you can spot the frog hidden in the girl's room within 5 seconds.