Only people with super vision can spot the old man hidden in the 1800s picture in 7 seconds.

Brain teasers are puzzles or riddles that need deductive reasoning to solve them. The puzzles typically require some kind of reasoning, like looking at the clues given in an image and arriving at the solution; or observation skills, where you have to find the word, object, or number that is hidden in an image.

They are very ubiquitous throughout our daily lives and are thought to be one of the best strategies to improve mental performance. There are many different kinds of brain teasers. Some are complex, while others are straightforward.

These brain teasers are excellent for mental stimulation and cognitive skill improvement. To encourage your cognitive powers, we are here with another brainteaser. Are you all set to begin?

You have hawk eyes if you can spot two babies in the 1900s picture within 6 seconds.

Brain Teaser - Spot the old man in 7 seconds

Take a good look at the brain teaser picture puzzle posted below:

Source: PlayBuzz

In the image above, you can a couple and two children in a room. This vintage picture from the 1800s depicts a room where you can see a huge telescope near the window. On the left side, you can also see a big globe kept on a book rack. The children are searching for their grandpa who lives in the room. The old man is hiding in plain sight in this picture puzzle. You are already aware of the fact that it is up to you to spot the old man and you have to do so within the given time limit. The time limit that we have set for this brain puzzle, as mentioned above, is 7 seconds. Will you be able to solve this brain teaser puzzle in such less time? Let’s find out.

Your time starts now. We wish you the best of luck.

You have exceptional observation skills if you can spot 10 animals hidden in the picture within 20 seconds.

The solution to this brain teaser puzzle is provided at the end of this article. We would like to ask you not to cheat. You will not be able to test your observational skills and vision if you scroll straight to the answer without solving the puzzle by yourself first.

Back to the puzzle, have you found the old man yet? The solution is right below. Scroll down only after you have found him.

Brain Teaser Solution

Here is the hidden old man:

Source: PlayBuzz

