You are in the top 5% if you can spot the hippo at the pig farm in 6 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that are challenging and fascinating at the same time. These illusions are usually mind-boggling images or paintings of certain objects and/or animals. They are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist. The goal of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what really isn't there or is just hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion waiting for you. Are you ready to have your mind boggled? Let’s begin.

Only 1% attentive people can spot the hidden face in the boating image within 5 seconds!

Spot the hippo at the pig farm in 6 seconds

Source: Radiomitre

In the image above, you can see a pig farm. At the farm, you can see a number of pigs and piglets ranging from colour to colour. There are pink, beige, orange, brown, black, and grey pigs. Some are adults and some are, well, piglets. Now, an adorable little hippo has somehow sneaked inside the pig farm and is hidden among the pigs. Where is the hippo hiding? Well, that’s for you to find out. The time limit set for this optical illusion puzzle is 6 seconds. Will you be able to find the hippo? Let’s find out. Grab your glasses and set your timers. Your time starts now. We wish you the best of luck.

Only people with extraordinary vision can spot the hidden animal in the frog picture within 7 seconds!

The solution to this optical puzzle is revealed at the end of this article. But make sure that you scroll down only after you have solved the puzzle by yourself first. Don’t see the solution before your 6 seconds are up.

Optical Illusion Solution

You were asked to spot the hippo at the pig farm in 6 seconds. Here is the sneaky animal:

Source: Radiomitre

Did you have fun solving this optical illusion puzzle with us? If you did, then you can also try the ones we are recommending below. We promise you that you will like them:

Test your vision and spot the owl in the forest in 5 seconds.

Only people with super vision can spot the old man hidden in the 1800s picture in 7 seconds.

You have hawk eyes if you can spot two babies in the 1900s picture within 6 seconds.