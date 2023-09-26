Only 2% attentive people can find the pig among chicks in 7 seconds.

Feeling tired lately? Like you don't want to do anything, but have to because… life?

These are signs of burnout. What you need is plenty of rest and a refresher. Luckily for you, we have a solution for it. Brain teasers are tried and tested mood boosters and provide your brain with a much-needed freshener.

When solved on a regular basis, brain teasers are known to greatly improve lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities. Acting as the cherry on the top of the cake, brain teasers are also super fun to solve. So, are you ready to have some fun and exercise your brain at the same time?

We hope you are because we have a visual brain teaser lined up for you that will require you to coordinate your senses with your brain. We will begin whenever you are ready. Shall we?

Only the sharpest-eyed people can find 3 daughters of the man hidden in the picture within 9 seconds!

Find the pig in 7 seconds

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a flock of chicks. If you look at the chicks, you will notice that some are happy, some seem sad, some are sleeping, and some have climbed up to the top of the tree. A little piggy has somehow sneaked inside the flock of these chicks. Now, as you already know, it is up to you to spot the little piggy. Will you be able to do it within the time limit?

As mentioned in the title, you will get 7 seconds to solve this brain teaser puzzle. So, set your timers and get started. All the best, guys. We have revealed the solution to this brain puzzle at the bottom. However, do not skip straight to the solution.

Pay attention to the image and you will find the piggy in no time. This puzzle is a test of your observation skills and how good you are at paying attention.

Brain Teaser Solution

You were asked to spot the pig among the chicks in this picture puzzle. Here is it:

Source: Bright Side

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser with us. Here are a few more brain teasers like this:

