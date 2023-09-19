You have great attention span if you can find the hat in the bathroom in 6 seconds.

Brain teasers are a tried-and-true approach to improving your mood and giving your brain a much-needed breather. These puzzles are known to promote lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities when solved on a regular basis. Brain teaser puzzles, as the icing on the cake, are also a lot of fun to solve. So, are you ready to have some fun while also exercising your brain?

We hope so because we've prepared a visual brain teaser for you that will challenge you to synchronize your senses with your brain. The solution to this brain teaser can be found at the end of this article. But do not jump to the solution just yet. We will start whenever you are ready. Shall we?

How sharp are your eyes? Spot the second soldier in the graphic within 8 seconds.

Find the Hat in 6 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In the image above, you can see a bathroom. The bathroom is tidy and clean and you can see a number of cosmetic products kept on the slab, in front of the mirror. There is also a hat hidden somewhere in this picture puzzle. Now, it is your task to find the hat within the given time limit. Will you be able to solve this brain teaser picture puzzle? Let’s find out.

You will have only 6 seconds to spot the hat, so do not even waste a single second of your time. Your time starts now. All the best!

We have provided the solution to this brain teaser picture puzzle at the end of the article. But do not scroll straight to the solution and cheat. Only see the solution when your 6 seconds are up. In short, please do not cheat.

Brain Teaser Solution

We asked you to find the hat in the picture puzzle within 6 seconds. Here is it:

Source: Bright Side

