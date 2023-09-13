Can you find the person from the future in this disco picture from the 80s in 6 seconds?

Are you a keen observer? Someone with critical thinking abilities? If your answer is yes, then we have a challenging brain teaser for you to solve. This brain teaser picture puzzle is going to test your observation, analytical, critical-thinking skills, and attention to detail, all at once. Solving this picture puzzle requires you to give your 100 per cent.

So are you up for the challenge? Do you have what it takes to win? If you think you can handle this challenge, then let’s proceed. But do not say that we did not warn you. Here we go.

Take a good look at the picture puzzle posted below:

Source: Bright Side

In the picture puzzle above, you can see a scene from a disco. The disco picture is from the 80s and you can see men and women wearing 80s clothes and enjoying themselves in the picture. Some of the people are dancing and others are chatting. If you think that the image looks normal, think again. There is a man in this picture who is from the future. The time traveller from 2040 has travelled to the past in the 80s to conduct research. Can you find out who is from the future?

The time limit that we have set for this brain teaser puzzle is 6 seconds. We have revealed the solution at the end of this article. But, make sure that you scroll down, only after you have solved the puzzle by yourself first. Do not cheat by scrolling straight to the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser puzzle, you had to find the person from the future. Here is he:

Source: Bright Side

