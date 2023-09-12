Train your brain by finding the man’s wife at the hospital in 5 seconds.

Brain teasers are puzzle games in which readers attempt to solve a problem. These brain problems are as entertaining as they are challenging. They are an excellent technique to increase mental capacity and lateral thinking abilities, preserve memory power, and keep you entertained.

Brain teaser puzzles are also proven mood enhancers. When you solve a puzzle, your brain produces more dopamine, a neurotransmitter that regulates your mood. So, here's another brain teaser challenge to assist you in sharpening your cognitive skills while also lifting your spirits. Are you up to the challenge? Let's get started!

Find the man’s wife in 5 seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image above, you can see a man lying on a hospital bed. The man met with an accident a few weeks ago and then lost his partial memory. What he remembers is that he has a wife who is pregnant and due to give birth soon. Three pregnant women came to the hospital claiming to be the man’s wife. Can you find out who is the real wife? You have 5 seconds to solve this brain teaser puzzle. All the best.

There are clues scattered throughout the image. Observe the image carefully and analyze the clues and you will be able to solve this brain teaser puzzle in no time. The answer to this puzzle lies within the three women who are claiming to be the injured man’s wife. Take a look at them and see if there is anything out of the ordinary or seems strange with them, and you will have your answer.

The solution to this brain teaser is revealed at the end of this article. Scroll down to see it when you have run out of time.

Brain Teaser Solution

You were tasked with finding the wife of the man in the hospital. Here is she:

Source: Bright Side

Did you succeed in solving this brain teaser picture puzzle? If you did, then congratulations. If you weren’t able to solve this puzzle, then try your luck at the ones we are recommending below:

