How smart are you? Find 3 mistakes in the living room within 12 seconds.

Brain teasers are puzzle games where players try to figure out a solution to a problem. As fun as they are, these brain puzzles also challenge your brain. They are a great way to boost mental capacity, and lateral thinking skills, maintain memory strength and also keep you delighted.

Brain teasers are also certified mood boosters. When you solve a puzzle, your brain increases the production of dopamine, a chemical that is responsible for your mood. So, here we are with another brain teaser puzzle to help you hone your cognitive skills and uplift your spirits. Are you ready for the challenge? Let’s begin!

Find 3 mistakes in the living room

How intelligent do you consider yourself to be? In case you do not have a precise answer to the asked question, you are in luck. Because we have a challenging and fun brain teaser lined up for today that will test your intelligence. See the picture puzzle below:

Source: Bright Side

In the image above, you can see a man sitting on the couch in the living room of, presumably, his house. There are 3 things in this picture puzzle that do not make sense at all. Can you find them? We have complete faith in you, this is why we have come to you with this puzzle. The time limit that we have set for this brain puzzle is 12 seconds. You have ample amount of time to solve this brain teaser puzzle. Go and get your glasses because your time starts now. All the best, guys.

The solution to this brain teaser puzzle is revealed at the end of this article. Make sure that you do not cheat and only scroll down after you have solved the puzzle by yourself first.

Brain Teaser Solution

Here are the three mistakes in this brain teaser picture puzzle:

Source: Bright Side

